Ryan Hartman News: Lacking offense

Hartman's point drought reached 16 games in Monday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

He had three shots Monday and has come up empty on 38 shots during the drought. Hartman has added 20 hits, 10 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-6 rating in that span. The 30-year-old has moved around the lineup a few times, which is nothing new, but while the rest of his teammates are enjoying strong season, he's been left in the dust on offense. Hartman has just seven points, 72 shots on net, 38 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 30 appearances in 2024-25.