Ryan Hartman News: Lights lamp twice in win
Hartman scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Senators.
The 31-year-old found the back of the net late in the first and second periods. Hartman is on fire right now, scoring in four straight games and producing points in five straight while racking up six goals and eight points over that latter stretch. On the season, he's collected 22 goals and 39 points in 72 contests.
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