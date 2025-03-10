Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Hartman headshot

Ryan Hartman News: Lights the lamp Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Hartman tallied a power-play goal and took four shots on net in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Hartman helped Minnesota dodge a shutout by converting on a power play late in the third period. The 30-year-old forward has eight goals, 19 points and 116 shots on goal in 51 appearances this season. Since his return from an eight-game suspension, Hartman has two points in his middle-six role. He has limited value in fantasy skating on Minnesota's third line, but his recent offensive production is an encouraging sign for Hartman to get more involved down the stretch.

Ryan Hartman
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
