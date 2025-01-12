Ryan Hartman News: Nets lone goal in loss

Hartman scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hartman tallied at 12:09 of the first period, but that goal was all the Wild could put past Adin Hill. The 30-year-old Hartman has earned two goals and four assists over his last seven contests. He's playing on the second line, and now that he has a little momentum, he could work his way back into consideration for fantasy. The winger is at six goals, seven assists, 91 shots on net, 45 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 39 appearances, though he's had some time in the bottom six this season as well.