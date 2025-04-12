Ryan Hartman News: Notches helper in overtime win

Hartman recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Hartman set up a Marcus Foligno tally to tie the game at 2-2 in the third period. With the recent returns of Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek from lower-body injuries, Hartman has gotten shuffled down to the fourth line, which could make it tough for him to be a factor on offense. Hartman is at 26 points, 156 shots on net, 72 hits, 75 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 68 appearances this season, which is his worst output in four years, though his 7.1 shooting percentage explains most of his struggles.