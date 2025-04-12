Ryan Hartman News: Notches helper in overtime win
Hartman recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.
Hartman set up a Marcus Foligno tally to tie the game at 2-2 in the third period. With the recent returns of Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek from lower-body injuries, Hartman has gotten shuffled down to the fourth line, which could make it tough for him to be a factor on offense. Hartman is at 26 points, 156 shots on net, 72 hits, 75 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 68 appearances this season, which is his worst output in four years, though his 7.1 shooting percentage explains most of his struggles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now