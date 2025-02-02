Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Hartman

Ryan Hartman News: Offered in-person hearing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

The NHL Department of Player Safety offered Hartman an in-person hearing Sunday for roughing Ottawa's Tim Stutzle on Saturday.

Hartman received a match penalty at the end of the second period for driving Stutzle's head into the ice. The 30-year-old Hartman could be facing a suspension of more than five games. He has seven goals, 17 points, 108 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 53 hits and 60 PIM through 48 appearances this season. Ben Jones could replace Hartman in Tuesday's lineup versus Boston.

