Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Hartman headshot

Ryan Hartman News: Officially appealing suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Hartman will appeal his 10-game suspension to commissioner Gary Bettman, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

This is the first step of the appeal process. If Bettman upholds a suspension length of six or more games, Hartman can then make a second appeal to an independent arbitrator. Pending any changes resulting from his appeal, Hartman is expected to be out of the Wild's lineup until March 9 versus the Penguins.

Ryan Hartman
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now