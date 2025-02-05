Ryan Hartman News: Officially appealing suspension

Hartman will appeal his 10-game suspension to commissioner Gary Bettman, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

This is the first step of the appeal process. If Bettman upholds a suspension length of six or more games, Hartman can then make a second appeal to an independent arbitrator. Pending any changes resulting from his appeal, Hartman is expected to be out of the Wild's lineup until March 9 versus the Penguins.