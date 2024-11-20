Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ryan Hartman headshot

Ryan Hartman News: Opens scoring in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Hartman scored a goal, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Hartman snapped a five-game point drought with the opening tally at 12:24 of the first period. The 30-year-old has a meaningful chance to establish himself in the top six while Mats Zuccarello (lower body) is out for a few weeks. Hartman is at four goals, one assist, 31 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-1 rating over 13 appearances, but he's had some success in larger roles over the past three campaigns.

Ryan Hartman
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now