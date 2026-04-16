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Ryan Hartman News: Participates in practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Hartman (rest) participated in Thursday's practice session, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports, indicating that he'll be back in action for the start of the playoffs.

Hartman's availability for the start of the postseason isn't particularly surprising, as his absences in Minnesota's final two regular-season games were for rest purposes. Hartman generated 23 goals, 20 assists, 95 blocked shots, 64 hits and 48 PIM while averaging 16:45 of ice time across 76 regular-season appearances this year.

Ryan Hartman
Minnesota Wild
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