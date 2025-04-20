Ryan Hartman News: Plucks apple in Game 1 loss

Hartman notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Hartman took a bit of a beating in this contest, getting leveled on a collision in the first period before he was cut after a scuffle with Nicolas Hague in the third. The 30-year-old Hartman was able to finish the contest, which is a credit to the toughness he brings to the Wild's lineup. He had 26 points, 158 shots on net, 75 PIM, 73 hits and a minus-7 rating over 69 regular-season contests. He was listed on the fourth line to begin the playoffs, but he'll often take extra shifts with other forwards to help keep a decent share of ice time.