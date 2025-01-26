Ryan Hartman News: Plucks apple in loss

Hartman logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Hartman has put together a decent January with three goals, five assists and 18 shots on net over 11 contests. The 30-year-old had not earned more than five points in any other month of the season. He's at 16 points, 99 shots on net, 49 hits, 39 PIM, 28 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 44 outings overall. Hartman continues to play on the third line and second power-play unit.