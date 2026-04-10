Ryan Hartman News: Point streak reaches eight games
Hartman recorded a power-play goal in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.
Hartman has been on fire in recent weeks, and his power-play goal late in the second period extended his point streak to eight games. With 12 points (seven goals, five assists) over that span and a steady role in the first line skating alongside Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, expect Hartman to remain heavily involved on offense for the Wild in the final days of the regular season.
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