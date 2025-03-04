Ryan Hartman News: Posts helper in return

Hartman notched an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Hartman returned from an eight-game suspension, which was lowered from 10 games after he appealed to commissioner Gary Bettman. He centered the third line in his first game action since Feb. 1, and he's likely to be a middle-six forward down the stretch. The 30-year-old is at 18 points, 111 shots on net, 53 hits, 30 blocked shots, 60 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 49 appearances. Hartman will have to be careful to avoid crossing the line again -- he has a lengthy history with the Department of Player Safety after serving his fifth career suspension, four of which have come within the last two years.