Ryan Hartman headshot

Ryan Hartman News: Pots goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Hartman scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Hartman snapped a four-game point drought with the third-period tally, though it had little impact on the end result. The 30-year-old forward continues to fill a third-line role, though he occasionally moves up the lineup when the forward trios are shuffled. Hartman is at 11 goals, 24 points, 142 shots on net, 68 hits, 69 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 61 appearances this season.

