Ryan Hartman News: Records two points in loss

Hartman tallied a goal, distributed an assist and put three shots on net in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Hartman slid the primary helper on Minnesota's opening goal and later brought the team within one score with a goal of his own in the third. Overall, the 31-year-old center has 18 goals, 17 assists, 152 shots on net, 61 hits and 93 blocked shots through 70 games this season. He's maintained a point-per-game pace over his last seven games and has posted steady all-around numbers in that span with 24 shots on net, seven hits and six blocked shots. Hartman's spot as Minnesota's top-line center gives him a strong chance to remain involved offensively down the stretch, giving him decent fantasy value in numerous category-based leagues.