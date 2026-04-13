Ryan Hartman News: Resting versus Blues
Hartman will get the night off against St. Louis on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Hartman has been rolling offensively of late, racking up seven goals and five assists in his last nine contests. After generating just 11 goals last year, the 31-year-old winger got back over the 20-goal threshold in 2025-26, producing 23 tallies in 76 regular-season tilts, including six power-play goals.
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