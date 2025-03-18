Ryan Hartman News: Scores, assists Monday

Hartman scored a power-play goal and delivered a power-play assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Hartman has notched five points over his seven outings since returning from a multi-week absence between Feb. 4 and March 2 due to a suspension. The center has only 22 points (nine goals, 13 helpers) across 55 games, so by all accounts, this has been a down season for the 30-year-old veteran.