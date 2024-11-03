Ryan Hartman News: Scores in overtime win

Hartman scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged three hits in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

This was Hartman's second game back from an upper-body injury. The 30-year-old forward returned Friday on the fourth line, but he's already up to the third line over the struggling Yakov Trenin. Hartman has three goals, 16 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-3 rating across six appearances this season. He offers upside for PIM and shots even if he stays in the bottom six, but he's also a candidate to move into the top six if the Wild's hot start fades at some point.