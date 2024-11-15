Ryan Hartman News: Season-high TOI

Hartman had four shots and two hits over a season-high 18:51 time on ice in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

Hartman and several other skaters saw their TOI spike, as top-six forwards and power-play staples Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello left the game with lower-body injuries after four shifts. Their absence on special teams also led a season-high 3:52 PPTOI for Hartman. Pending the status of the injured forwards, Hartman could see an uptick in ice time and perhaps a role in the top six Saturday against the Stars. He has three goals, one assist, 28 shots, 13 hits, two blocks, four PIM and is minus-3 through 11 outings.