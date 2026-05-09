Ryan Hartman News: Strikes on power play in win
Hartman scored a power-play goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.
Hartman got a tip on a deflected shot to pot the Wild's third goal of the contest. The 31-year-old forward has contributed two goals and an assist over three contests against the Avalanche in the second round. He's at three goals, four helpers, 29 shots on net, 17 hits, nine blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating over nine playoff outings. Hartman provides solid two-way play, though the penalties could ultimately come back to bite the Wild down the line.
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