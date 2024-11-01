Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ryan Hartman headshot

Ryan Hartman News: Suiting up against Bolts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Hartman (upper body) will be in the lineup versus Tampa Bay on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Hartman returns following a five-game stint on the sidelines due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 30-year-old forward generated two goals on 12 shots in his four outings. For now, Hartman figures to slot into a fourth-line role but could move up the depth chart if others struggle.

Ryan Hartman
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now