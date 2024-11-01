Ryan Hartman News: Suiting up against Bolts

Hartman (upper body) will be in the lineup versus Tampa Bay on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Hartman returns following a five-game stint on the sidelines due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 30-year-old forward generated two goals on 12 shots in his four outings. For now, Hartman figures to slot into a fourth-line role but could move up the depth chart if others struggle.