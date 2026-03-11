Ryan Hartman headshot

Ryan Hartman News: Tacks on late goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Hartman scored a goal on three shots and added five PIM in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Mammoth.

Hartman snapped a five-game slump with the tally. He was on the first line at even strength, but his fight in the first period cost him some ice time. Hartman can be useful in fantasy, particularly when he's playing with talented wingers. He's up to 15 goals, 28 points, 125 shots on net, 53 hits, 86 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 61 appearances.

Ryan Hartman
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
