Ryan Hartman News: Tallies again Wednesday

Hartman scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Hartman has scored in back-to-back contests and has three goals and four assists over his last eight outings. The 30-year-old forward scored straight from a faceoff in the second period of this game. He's up to seven goals, 14 points, 94 shots on net, 46 hits, 27 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 40 appearances this season. Hartman will continue to carry some fantasy value in deeper formats while in a top-six role, but that could change once the Wild's forward group is closer to full health.