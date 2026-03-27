Ryan Hartman News: Tallies in Thursday's win
Hartman scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.
Hartman has two goals and three assists over his last six games. He's currently seeing top-six minutes and may continue to do so if Danila Yurov remains out of the lineup as a healthy scratch. Hartman has played all over the lineup this season, accumulating 17 goals, 16 helpers, 149 shots on net, 93 blocked shots, 61 hits, 44 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 69 appearances.
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