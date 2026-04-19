Ryan Hartman News: Two points in playoff opener
Hartman scored a goal, added an assist, logged two hits, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Stars in Game 1.
Hartman was among the many key players for the Wild who produced multi-point efforts in this playoff opener. He was rested for the last two games of the regular season, but he should be good for top-six minutes for most of the postseason. Entering this playoff run, Hartman had earned 21 points over 41 postseason contests across seven previous playoff runs, including six goals and 12 assists over 28 career postseason games with the Wild.
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