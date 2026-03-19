Ryan Johansen News: Hangs up skates

Johansen announced his retirement Thursday.

Johansen is bringing his career to an end after 202 goals and 578 points across 905 career regular-season outings between Columbus, Nashville and Colorado. He also supplied 19 goals and 54 points in 67 career playoff appearances. Johansen reached or surpassed the 60-point mark on six separate occasions, with the most recent being with Nashville in the 2021-22 regular season. He didn't play at all in 2024-25 after finishing the 2023-24 regular season with 13 goals and 23 points across 63 outings with the Avalanche.