Ryan Leonard News: Deposits first goal into empty net

Leonard scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

It took Leonard just three games to put his name on an NHL scoresheet, and he did so in the same contest that Alex Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goals record. It'll be a memorable moment for Leonard, who has slotted right into a middle-six role while racking up five shots on net, nine hits and a plus-1 rating over three appearances. The eighth overall pick from 2023 has tremendous scoring upside, but fantasy managers in redraft formats may want to wait until 2025-26 to take a gamble on him.