Ryan Leonard News: Lights lamp Wednesday
Leonard scored a goal on four shots, added four PIM and doled out five hits in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs.
Leonard has three goals and three assists over his last six outings. The 21-year-old winger put the Capitals up 2-0 in the second period. He's been effective as a rookie with 18 goals, 42 points, 146 shots on net, 119 hits, 47 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 72 appearances, mainly in a middle-six role.
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