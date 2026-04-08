Ryan Leonard News: Lights lamp Wednesday

Leonard scored a goal on four shots, added four PIM and doled out five hits in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

Leonard has three goals and three assists over his last six outings. The 21-year-old winger put the Capitals up 2-0 in the second period. He's been effective as a rookie with 18 goals, 42 points, 146 shots on net, 119 hits, 47 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 72 appearances, mainly in a middle-six role.