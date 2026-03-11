Ryan Leonard News: Nets power-play goal
Leonard scored a power-play goal on two shots, added four hits and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.
Leonard has three goals and an assist during his four-game point streak to start March. The 21-year-old winger is looking a bit more comfortable this month after going 14 games in which he had just a single assist between Jan. 17 and Feb. 28. The rookie has 13 goals, 21 assists, 11 power-play points, 116 shots on net, 88 hits and a minus-1 rating through 59 appearances.
