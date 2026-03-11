Ryan Leonard headshot

Ryan Leonard News: Nets power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Leonard scored a power-play goal on two shots, added four hits and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Leonard has three goals and an assist during his four-game point streak to start March. The 21-year-old winger is looking a bit more comfortable this month after going 14 games in which he had just a single assist between Jan. 17 and Feb. 28. The rookie has 13 goals, 21 assists, 11 power-play points, 116 shots on net, 88 hits and a minus-1 rating through 59 appearances.

Ryan Leonard
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Leonard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Leonard See More
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
12 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
16 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
40 days ago