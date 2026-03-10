Ryan Leonard headshot

Ryan Leonard News: Pads lead with late goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Leonard deposited a goal, placed three shots on net and dished out four hits in Monday's 7-3 win over the Flames.

Leonard's goal arrived with 16 seconds remaining in the contest to place the Capitals up by four scores. He is up to 12 goals, 33 points, 114 shots on net, 84 hits and 20 blocked shots over 58 games this season. The 21-year-old winger is off to a hot start in March, where he has a point in each of the three games he's played. In that stretch, he has posted two goals, six shots on net and eight hits, showcasing his ability to cover stat categories and making him a valuable player to own in category-based fantasy leagues for years to come.

Ryan Leonard
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Leonard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Leonard See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
15 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
39 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
46 days ago