Ryan Leonard News: Pots two goals including winner
Leonard scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Penguins.
Both tallies came in a wild second period as the two teams combined for seven of their nine goals. Leonard is surging to end the regular season, racking up five goals and eight points over the last seven games to carry the 21-year-old to his first career 20-goal campaign.
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