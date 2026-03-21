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Ryan Leonard News: Scores in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Leonard scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Devils.

Leonard has had a good month, scoring five goals and adding an assist over eight contests. The 21-year-old rookie is up to 15 goals, 36 points, 123 shots on net, 98 hits and 34 PIM through 63 appearances. Leonard has mostly played in the middle six, but he's already showing ample potential for when he gets a larger role in the future.

Ryan Leonard
Washington Capitals
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