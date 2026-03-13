Ryan Leonard News: Stays hot with goal
Leonard scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.
Leonard's point streak is at five games (four goals, one assist), and he's scored in three straight contests. The 21-year-old is still playing on the third line and second power-play unit, but his confidence is rising late in the season. That's encouraging to see after his struggles in late January and February. Leonard has 14 goals, 35 points, 117 shots on net, 89 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 60 appearances this season.
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