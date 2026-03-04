Ryan Leonard News: Tallies on power play
Leonard scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Mammoth.
Leonard ended a 14-game goal drought with the third-period tally. During that slump, he was limited to one assist, 28 shots on net, 18 hits and 14 PIM. It's possible the 21-year-old has hit the rookie wall in the second half of the campaign. He's at 11 goals, 31 points, 110 shots on net, 79 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 56 appearances. The Capitals are trying to stay in the playoff race, but they don't have games in hand, so they can't afford anyone being a passenger down the stretch.
