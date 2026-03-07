Ryan Lindgren Injury: Battling illness

Lindgren is expected to be a game-time decision for Saturday's outing against Ottawa because of an illness, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network.

Lindgren has two goals, nine points, 54 PIM, 35 hits and 96 blocks in 58 appearances in 2025-26. Adam Larsson is also questionable Saturday because of an illness, so the Kraken have multiple unknowns when it comes to their blue line. Josh Mahura and Cale Fleury will likely draw into the lineup if Lindgren and Larsson can't play.