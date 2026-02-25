Ryan Lindgren Injury: Exits Wednesday's game
Lindgren (undisclosed) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Stars, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.
Lindgren delivered a heavy hit on Colin Blackwell in the first period, but it was the Seattle defenseman who came away worse for wear. The 28-year-old Lindgren can be considered day-to-day for now. If he can't play Thursday versus the Blues, look for Josh Mahura or Cale Fleury to draw into the lineup.
