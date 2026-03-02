Ryan Lindgren Injury: Not cleared for contact

Lindgren (undisclosed) remains in a non-contact jersey ahead of Monday's game versus Carolina, Sound of Hockey reports.

Lindgren is poised to miss his third straight game due to his lingering undisclosed injury. Considering the shutdown defender has just one point in his last nine outings, few fantasy managers figure to be impacted by his continued absence. Cale Fleury figures to remain in the lineup with Lindgren on the shelf.