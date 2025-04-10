Ryan Lindgren Injury: Unavailable Thursday
Lindgren (upper body) will miss Thursday's clash versus Vancouver, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.
Lindgren suffered the injury Tuesday against the Golden Knights. The defenseman has four goals and 18 assists across 72 appearances with Colorado and the Rangers this season. Look for Samuel Girard to return to the lineup after missing four games with an undisclosed injury, replacing Lindgren.
