Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Lindgren headshot

Ryan Lindgren Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Lindgren (upper body) will miss Thursday's clash versus Vancouver, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

Lindgren suffered the injury Tuesday against the Golden Knights. The defenseman has four goals and 18 assists across 72 appearances with Colorado and the Rangers this season. Look for Samuel Girard to return to the lineup after missing four games with an undisclosed injury, replacing Lindgren.

Ryan Lindgren
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now