Ryan Lindgren News: Collects shorthanded helper

Lindgren notched a shorthanded assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

Lindgren picked up his first point over 12 outings in December when he set up a Vincent Trocheck goal in the third period. The 26-year-old Lindgren has also gone minus-4 with 19 blocked shots and 13 hits this month. Overall, the stay-at-home defenseman has a modest five points with 42 hits, 50 blocks, 24 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 30 outings in a top-four role this season.