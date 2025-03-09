Ryan Lindgren News: First point with new team

Lindgren logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

The helper was Lindgren's first point in three games since he was traded from the Rangers. The 27-year-old has formed an ultra-physical shutdown pairing with Josh Manson, playing in a bottom-four role. The Avalanche's defense runs pretty deep, so Lindgren is likely to lose a couple of minutes per game compared to the 19:56 he averaged with the Rangers this season as Adam Fox's primary defensive partner. Lindgren is at 20 points, 45 shots on net, 60 hits, 103 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 57 appearances in the highest-scoring season of his career.