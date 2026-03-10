Ryan Lindgren News: Good to go Tuesday

Lindgren (illness) is available to return to the lineup against Nashville on Tuesday, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

After sitting out Saturday's 7-4 loss to Ottawa, Lindgren should return to his second-pairing role and see time on the penalty kill versus the Predators on Tuesday. He has generated two goals, seven assists, 37 shots on net, 96 blocked shots, 35 hits and 54 PIM across 58 appearances this season.