Ryan Lindgren News: Heading to Colorado

Lingren was traded from the Rangers to the Avalanche on Saturday along with Jimmy Vesey in exchange for Juuso Parssinen, Calvin de Haan and a pair of draft picks, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Lindgren had been considered a trade candidate for much of the season, and he'll now join Colorado as the Rangers continue to re-tool. The 27-year-old Lindgren has seen a decline in defensive production this season, though he's tallied a career-high 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) through 54 games.