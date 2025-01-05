Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Lindgren headshot

Ryan Lindgren News: Nabs two helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Lindgren provided two even-strength assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over Chicago.

Lindgren recorded his first multi-point effort of the campaign in Sunday's victory. The defensive defenseman has been chipping in on offense recently -- Lindgren has generated one goal and three helpers over his last five games. The 26-year-old had just four points through 29 games before this stretch. The Minnesota native is at two goals, eight points and a minus-3 rating while averaging 19:37 of ice time through 34 appearances in 2024-25.

Ryan Lindgren
New York Rangers
