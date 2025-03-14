Ryan Lindgren News: Nets goal in Friday's win

Lindgren scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged two hits, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Lindgren had a strong all-around effort in the contest. The 27-year-old could also see more minutes moving forward after Josh Manson (upper body) left the contest after two periods. Lindgren has two points over his last four outings and is up to 21 points, 50 shots on net, 63 hits, 111 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 60 appearances this season. He'll continue to fill a shutdown role in the Avalanche's top four.