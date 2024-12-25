Ryan Lindgren News: No offense in December

Lindgren has not recorded a point over 11 contests in December.

Lindgren has remained in a top-four role this season. He occasionally played alongside Jacob Trouba prior to the trade that sent the former captain to Anaheim. Lindgren has recently been back on the top pairing with Adam Fox, though Lindgren remains a shutdown defenseman. Overall, the 26-year-old has four points, 48 blocked shots, 42 hits, 23 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 29 appearances.