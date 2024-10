Lindgren scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

The veteran blueliner opened the scoring early in the third period, breaking up a scoreless goaltending duel between Jonathan Quick and Lukas Dostal by snapping home a feed from Artemi Panarin. It was Lindgren's first point of the season in three games, after he was sidelined to begin the campaign due to an upper-body injury he sustained in the preseason.