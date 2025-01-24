Ryan Lindgren News: Pockets assist Thursday

Lindgren notched an assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Flyers.

Lindgren has three helpers over his last five outings, and he's also gone plus-4 in that span. He's collected six assists during the Rangers' run of 10 straight games without a regulation loss, a span that accounts for half of his points this season. He has two goals, 10 helpers, 30 shots on net, 51 hits, 85 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-1 rating across 43 contests overall.