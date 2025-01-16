Ryan Lindgren News: Posts assist Thursday

Lindgren registered a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Lindgren has four helpers over his last six games. The 26-year-old helped out on Reilly Smith's tally in the third period, which tied the game at 3-3. Lindgren won't add much on offense but continues to offer physicality while seeing top-four minutes. He's at 10 points, 28 shots on net, 50 hits, 77 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 39 appearances.