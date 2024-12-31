Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Lindgren

Ryan Lindgren News: Puts away goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Lindgren scored a goal, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Lindgren has a point in back-to-back games for the first time this season. This is unlikely to be the start of a big run of offense for the 26-year-old defenseman -- he can chip in a few points but rarely finds sustained success. He's now at two goals, four assists, 25 shots on net, 22 PIM, 43 hits and 53 blocked shots over 31 appearances this season in a top-four role.

Ryan Lindgren
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
