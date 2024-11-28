Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Lindgren News: Puts up assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Lindgren notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Lindgren was reunited with Adam Fox at even strength Wednesday after a few weeks alongside Jacob Trouba on a pairing that wasn't cutting the mustard defensively. Lindgren has picked up two helpers over his last four outings, but that isn't the norm for the ultra-physical defenseman. He's at three points, 14 shots on net, 12 PIM, 25 hits and 30 blocked shots over 16 appearances this season.

