Ryan Lindgren News: Puts up assist in loss
Lindgren notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
Lindgren was reunited with Adam Fox at even strength Wednesday after a few weeks alongside Jacob Trouba on a pairing that wasn't cutting the mustard defensively. Lindgren has picked up two helpers over his last four outings, but that isn't the norm for the ultra-physical defenseman. He's at three points, 14 shots on net, 12 PIM, 25 hits and 30 blocked shots over 16 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now